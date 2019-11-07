close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Man shot dead in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

NOWSHERA: A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Kheshgi Bala in the limits of Nowshera Kalan on Wednesday, police said.

They said that Amirzada and his brother Bakht Jamal were on their way home after working in their field when the accused, Rehmat Khan and Rahim Khan opened fire on them. As a result, Bakht Jamal was dead on the spot while his brother Amirzada escaped unhurt.

One of the accused Rehmat Khan surrendered to the police while his brother, Rahim Khan, escaped the scene. The police launched investigation after registering the case at the report of Amrizada.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar