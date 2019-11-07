District Bar Association president restored

MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the president of the District Bar Association, Mansehra, who had been removed from his position by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

“The court set aside illegal order issued by KP Bar Council and restored me as president District Bar Association,” Amir Khan Swati, told reporters after the court ruling here.

Differences cropped up between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and District Bar Association President Amir Khan Swati last week when the former removed the latter from his office and empowered vice-president of the association to assume his responsibilities.

The KP Bar Council had also frozen the bank account of Mansehra Bar Association. The two-member bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ahmad Ali set aside the removal of the president of the District Bar Association. A panel of lawyers led by Junaid Anwar Khan represented Swati in court.

Swati told reporters that he had acted as per the constitution of the association. A letter issued by the KP Bar Council said that decision to remove District Bar Association President Amir Khan Swati and empower the vice president to assume president’s responsibilities was taken in general body’s meeting held with Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Ahmad Butt in the chair when Swati refused to submit details of income and expenditure.