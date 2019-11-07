IJT stages rally to condemn Indian atrocities

PESHAWAR: The activists of IJT staged a rally in the University of Peshawar to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Led by campus president of IJT Awal Sher Khan, the protesters, holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian government, gathered outside the Khyber Medical College after passing through various roads. They were chanting slogans in support of Kashmiris. Speaking on the occasion, Awal Sher Khan criticised the federal government for its weak stance on Kashmir. The speakers said that the people of Kashmir were passing through the worst time of their history and Prime Minister Imran Khan was relying on a mere speech. They said that the government should have owned a stern policy against the Indian atrocities and for liberating Kashmir, which is the jugular vein of Pakistan.