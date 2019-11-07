Programme to raise wheat yield soon

KHAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Muhibullah Khan on Wednesday said that the government would launch a programme aimed at increasing wheat yield in the province and the initiative to be taken from Bajaur tribal district shortly.

He was speaking to the media during his visit to the district.

The minister said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and Jehangir Tareen would also visit the district to inaugurate the wheat-producing programme and also to distribute hens among the poor people. He said that the government would give away 1000 bags of wheat and fertilizer to the farmers at 50 percent subsidized rate.

The minister said that it was the first government to start the programme for the promotion of Agriculture sector, adding, the central government would release Rs309 billion for launching 11 mega projects in KP and erstwhile Fata. He said that in addition to wheat, the production of other cash crops including sugarcane, oil-producing crops would also be developed.

The minister added that the construction of small dams in the tribal district was also in the pipeline to store the natural water for agriculture purposes.

He said that the government was also taking steps to reclaim the barren lands and make them cultivable to improve the better yield of crops.

Director-General Agriculture Rehmatuddin, DC Livestock Alamzeb Khan, DC Livestock for merged areas Malik Ayaz Wazir, members provincial assembly Anwarzeb Khan, Ajmal Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present on the occasion.