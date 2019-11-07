Alleged money-laundering: Rs70m recovered from car in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: The officials of the Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday said they recovered Rs70 million cash from a car in Nowshera that was allegedly being used in money-laundering.

Initially, it was said that the recovered amount was Rs28 million, but later other officials said it was over Rs70 million.

An official said that an Excise Department

team signalled a suspicious car coming from Peshawar to Islamabad, but the driver accelerated the speed as he tried to escape.

He said the Excise team chased the car and managed to intercept them in Nowshera.

The official said the car was taken into custody and shifted to the office of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) in Nowshera.

He claimed that some suspicious people came to the main gate of the ETO office and opened

fire. The official said the guardat the office retaliated and injured one person.

On the other hand, the Nowshera Cantonment Police have lodged a

case that some passengers of a car were wounded when they were fired at from the office of the ETO. It said the wounded were taken to hospital.