MSF to hand over Timergara DHQ Hospital to govt

TIMERGARA: Doctors without borders, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), an international non-governmental organisation, has announced gradually handing over its activities in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timergara to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Ministry by January 2021.

A press release by Aymen Abdullah, MSF Country Representative, Pakistan office read: “It has been very important for the MSF to be part of the community for the last 10 years. Our intention when we opened this project was to provide support in addressing the medical needs, and not to replace the Health Ministry. We are thankful to the authorities and the community for their support over the years, and we will continue to work closely together throughout the handover process.”

A steering committee will be formed in collaboration with the Health Ministry to manage the handover process as per the plan of handing over emergency department by March 2020, newborn unit by August 2020 and the maternity by January 2021.

The MSF will undertake capacity building activities with the DHQ Hospital staff over the coming months. The donations have been planned for the hospital as well to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of services to the population, added the MSF press release.

The MSF has been supporting the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara since February 2009. Its teams provided medical services in the emergency department and offered comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care. Other MSF services at the Timergara DHQ Hospital include a cardiac corner in the emergency room, a kangaroo mother care unit, health promotion activities, psychological counselling, emergency X-rays, sterilisation, laundry, blood bank and waste management activities.Only from January to September 2019, the MSF examined 140,055 patients in the emergency department, assisted 11,201 births and admitted 1,683 newborns to the Timergara DHQ Hospital.

In addition to working in Timergara, the MSF also addresses some of the urgent medical needs in the districts of Peshawar, Qilla Abdullah, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Quetta and Karachi, alongside the Health Ministry.

These activities include mother and child healthcare, and in 2018 MSF assisted around 30,000 deliveries in Pakistan.The MSF also focuses on specific diseases and treated over 5,000 patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis and over 1,100 patients with hepatitis C during the last year. “The MSF remains committed to supporting the Health Ministry in meeting the medical needs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At the same time as handing over services to the Health Ministry in Timergara DHQ Hospital, the MSF remains in discussions with the KP health department authorities to identify other areas where MSF can have an added value,” MSF’s country representative added.It may be mentioned here that MSF is an international medical humanitarian association that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. It started working in Pakistan in the year 1986, and is now providing urgently needed quality medical care to people in, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh provinces.The MSF works in collaboration with the health authorities in the country and its activities in Pakistan are funded solely by private donations, with no institutional or government contributions, it added.Meanwhile, the Lower Dir district people have received with concern the reports that the MSF is halting its activities. The social and political circles expressed deep concern over the move terming it a great loss to poor patients who cannot afford expensive treatment in private clinics and health facilities.

They demanded the quarters concerned to convince the INGO to review its decision and continue its activities in the larger interest of the poor patients belonging to Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Bajaur districts.Several residents of Lower Dir took to the social media and expressed concern over the decision terming it a loss to the residents. They thanked the MSF for the medical services and requested it to review the decision.