More than 230 international artists to participate in artfest

Islamabad : More than 230 international artists from 34 countries and approximately 400 artists from across Pakistan would participate in 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be held from November 18 to 30 in federal capital.

Representing culture and heritage, IAF-19 will feature performance and visual art from all across the globe.

President and Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah said that IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan’s and international vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns, and challenges.