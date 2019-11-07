close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 7, 2019

More than 230 international artists to participate in artfest

Islamabad

A
APP
November 7, 2019

Islamabad : More than 230 international artists from 34 countries and approximately 400 artists from across Pakistan would participate in 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be held from November 18 to 30 in federal capital.

Representing culture and heritage, IAF-19 will feature performance and visual art from all across the globe.

President and Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah said that IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan’s and international vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns, and challenges.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad