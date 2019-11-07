More than 230 international artists to participate in artfest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : More than 230 international artists from 34 countries and approximately 400 artists from across Pakistan would participate in 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be held from November 18 to 30 in federal capital.
Representing culture and heritage, IAF-19 will feature performance and visual art from all across the globe.
President and Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah said that IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan’s and international vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns, and challenges.
Islamabad : More than 230 international artists from 34 countries and approximately 400 artists from across Pakistan would participate in 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be held from November 18 to 30 in federal capital.
Representing culture and heritage, IAF-19 will feature performance and visual art from all across the globe.
President and Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah said that IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan’s and international vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns, and challenges.