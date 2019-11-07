A dual cause for celebration

Islamabad : This week Pakistan will be hosting thousands of Sikh ‘yatrees’ (devotees) from around the world, who will come to celebrate their founders 550th birthday. Guru Nanak Dev Ji (the First Nanak, the founder of Sikhism) was born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nanakana Sahib. The birthday of Guru Nanak Sahib falls on ‘Kartik Puranmashi’ i.e. full moon day of the month ‘Kartik.’ In the Gregorian calendar, the birthday of Guru Nanak usually falls in the month of November.

This year there is additional cause for celebration as the Kartarpur Corridor - between Pakistan and India - has been opened to allow Indian Sikh devotees direct access to the Gurdwara, which was built to commemorate the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, settled after his missionary work. He assembled a Sikh community there and lived for 18 years until his death in 1539. (Kartarpur means ‘place of God’)

It is a sacred occasion for the Sikhs and for those who come to observe the celebrations it is a colouful affair. The celebrations usually last for three days. Generally, before the date, Akhand Path is held in the Gurdwara. A large procession is organised one day before the birthday, led by the Panj Piyaras (five beloved ones) and the Palki (Palanquin) of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, followed by groups of devotees singing hymns. The path is decorated with flags, flowers, religious posters, decorated gates and banners depicting various aspects of Sikhism. On the day itself, the Divan begins at dawn with the singing of Asa-di-var and hymns from Guru Granth Sahib followed by religious discussions; Sikh historical lectures and recitation of poems in praise of Guru Sahib. Ceremonies like ‘Kirtan-Darbars’ and ‘Amrit Sanchar’ are also held in the Gurdwara hall. After Ardas and distribution of Karah Parshad (sweet pudding) food (Langar) is served and there are prayers and celebration till late in the night. The distribution of food continues throughout the celebration to everyone, no matter what caste or creed they belong to, as is customary, because ‘langars’ are part of their practice and were designed from the start to stress the idea of equality and a casteless society.

‘Equality’ also includes equality of mankind - the soul of every human is considered respectable and no human being is considered inferior to another. Equality between a man and woman is practiced. A woman can independently follow her religion and is not considered impure on any occasion. Women are prohibited from wearing a veil; dowry is prohibited; sati is prohibited and widow remarriage is encouraged.

Equality in work and need to work is prescribed for all, as is also the sharing of their income and wealth. Equality of and respect for all religions is emphasized. The emphasis of the Sikh philosophy is on meditation and purity of action, not on the rituals, pilgrimages and dogmas.