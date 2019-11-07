RWMC devises plan to achieve target of Clean & Green Punjab Programme

Rawalpindi : Managing Director Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company has approved fortnightly working plan of activities being carried out in Rawalpindi to achieve targets of Clean and Green Punjab Programme, says a press release.

The approval was accorded in a review meeting held in the office of RWMC chaired by Awais Manzoor Tarar, MD RWMC which was attended by Sr. Manager (Operations) Dr. Hamid Iqbal and other related officers.

Awais Manzoor Tarar said that despite of torrential rains in Rawalpindi the public awareness campaign and operational activities were being continued without any break.

He said that the Management of RWMC is committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various multifarious activities were under taken with active participation of community members. The performance of field staff was minutely reviewed during the meeting and MD, RWMC issued directives to achieve the fixed targets within stipulated period.