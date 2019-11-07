‘Govt to expand pension coverage for labourers’

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari has said that the PTI government will expand the pension coverage for labourers serving in the formal as well as the informal sectors of economy.

"During the FY 2018-19, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) has disbursed pensions worth Rs33 Billion. Workers are unable to get their pensions after retirement, due to non-registration of labourers and minimum wage workers in the private sector. Media should create awareness about the importance of registration with EOBI in the private sector employees," he told the first ever ‘Pension Day’ ceremony organised to recognize the contributions made by the private sector in ensuring Employees Old-Age benefits including pensions and grants paid to those working in the private sector.

The SAPM appreciated the efforts of complying employers in ensuring the rights of labourers and minimum wage works. He said that during the FY 2018-19, EOBI had collected over Rs20 billion from various sectors for further payment to the employees.

"We have started leasing out EOBI properties to use their income for workers’ welfare. We have increased the minimum pension by 23% from Rs5,250 to Rs6,500."

He said that the government is cognizant of the insufficiency of this increase and has decided in-principle to increase the minimum pension up to Rs15,000 by the end of our tenure.

Bukhari said that due to past maladministration, mismanagement and corruption, EOBI was going into loss and had virtually become ineffective.

"With our efforts this institution is being made relevant again and we will ensure that the demands of the employees and labourers regarding their pension interests are satisfied."

He warned the non-complying employers that all dues would be recovered even if the ministry had to go to litigation as pension was a basic human right of workers who give their best years to our economy.

He asked the audience to report any corrupt or malpractices regarding his ministry on the PM’s Complaint Cell and promised that all complaints would be resolved within 48 hours.

The ceremony held in Islamabad recognized the services of top-ten employers from over 20 sectors.

From the media industry, Jang Group was also awarded gold medal in recognition of the services for the aged and retired workers.

Secretary OPHRD Engr. Amir Hassan, Chairman EOBI Azhar Hameed, representatives from various industries, employers association, and media were also present.