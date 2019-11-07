FDE schools, colleges face classrooms shortage

Islamabad :Almost all educational institutes running under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were facing shortage of classrooms, hampering the government efforts to enroll maximum number of children in schools.

Due to increasing of the population of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with the passage of time the existing educational institutions had been overloaded by awarding admissions to more children than the space.

Therefore, the principals, teachers of the Islamabad Model Schools, Colleges have demanded of the federal government to establish further classrooms in the existing public sector educational institutions.

The principals have also urged the government to increase the literacy rate in the federal capital by establishing new classrooms aiming to enroll out of schoolchildren as it was also part of the manifesto of ruling party to provide quality education to the students.

The project for the establishment of new classrooms at the 423 schools, colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was supposed to be completed during the tenure of last government but due to change of the political scenario in the country it was halted.

Talking to APP, they said that less number of classrooms at ICT educational institutions was a major hurdle in enrollment of more children as per manifesto of the government.

They appealed the government to pay special focus on the issue.

“We have taken few steps at our own in the schools including white-wash, renovation of wash rooms and planting of trees due to which a number of students approached for admission,” Principal of IMS, Sector F/10-2, Sheeba Mansoor said.

However, she said, the shortage of class rooms in public sector educational institutions was creating panic for the parents as they are unable to enroll their children at private sector schools for maximum facilities.

She reiterated to improve the standard of education at her school at par with private sector. A teacher of the same school said that previous government was failed to provide better classroom facilities during their tenure of five years.

She said the project of renovation and establishment of new classrooms at schools and colleges was still in doldrums.

Staffers of the IMS for Girls Korang Town told this scribe that due to lack of funds and ongoing financial constraint in the county it would be difficult for the schools management to establish more class rooms.

A teacher of the same school said that sketch of the new classrooms had already established but unfortunately further work could not be completed due to lack of funds.

Principal of IMS G/8-1 Ayesha said that existing classrooms in the schools are not sufficient for a large number of students causing difficulty for them.

"We are under pressure from the students for admission but unfortunately we do not have more class rooms to accommodate them," she said.

It is worth mentioning here that the 423 public educational institutions in the federal capital have severe shortage of classrooms causing trouble for a large number of students.

When contacted, an official of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) stated that FDE has decided to expand the project for construction of new classrooms in the schools, colleges of the federal capital.

Talking to APP, he said that a project to construct more classrooms in the already established educational institutions would also be initiated.

The official said that the project would help achieve the target for mitigating the out of schoolchildren ratio under new educational policy.

“Last year, several students could not get admissions in the schools due to lack of space, however with the establishment of new institutions and class rooms in the existing institutions, maximum number of children would be able to get benefit from public sector institutions,” he remarked.

He went on saying that the establishment of new educational institutions was mandatory for the complete implementation of new educational policy launched by the present government.