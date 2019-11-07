close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

IHRA Board meets

Islamabad

Islamabad: A meeting of the Board of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) was held here Wednesday in the presence of the Board’s Chairman Dr. Fazl-e-Hadi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza.

The IHRA is mandated for provision of quality healthcare services through implementation of quality standards in the healthcare sector through a regulatory framework. “This will ensure provision of quality healthcare services through registration, inspections and licensing, thus proving quality of services, promoting patient safety, and developing mechanisms to ban quackery in all its forms and manifestations. The Act also has provision to redress complaints and grievances,” Dr. Zafar stated at the meeting.

Dr. Zafar thanked members for their valuable contributions. Islamabad lacks a regulatory mechanism, and the establishment of IHRA comes at an important juncture when the government is implementing major reforms in the health sector. “It is a great opportunity for the Authority to establish quality standards in healthcare,” he added.

The meeting took decisions relating to advertising the post of CEO, and finalizing the organogram and budget of the Authority.

