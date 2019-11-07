JI's Sirajul Haqholds govt responsible for prevailing political crisis

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq held the PTI government responsible for the prevailing political crisis reaching the sit-in at Islamabad, saying the rulers were only pursuing personal interests and ignored public interests, even pushed aside the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a meeting of JI central leadership at Mansoora on Wednesday, he warned the government against issuing provoking and arrogant statements about the protesters and pushing them to take desperate actions. Senator Siraj said it seemed the government was intentionally trying to put the Kashmir cause on back burner by promoting and prolonging domestic political chaos. He alleged there were speculations that the rulers had already made a compromise on Kashmir with India and now was only befooling the masses. He said over eight million Muslims of Indian-held Kashmir were under siege for more than three months, being butchered and made missing, but Islamabad was reluctant to take bold step in support of them. He reminded the government that people of Pakistan would never allow any hidden deal on Kashmir which was a jugular vein of the country. Every Pakistani, he added, was standing by the struggle of the Kashmiris against Indian oppression.

He criticised the government for relying on presidential ordinance for legislation, completely bypassing the parliament. He advised the prime minister to come to the parliament if he was willing to run the affairs of the government smoothly. He also suggested the government pay attention to the demands of protesters and start serious dialogue with them to end the deadlock. The country, he warned, could plunge into a further political chaos with unpredictable repercussions to the already ailing economy and law and order situation if the stalemate prevailed. Siraj said the rulers completely surrendered before the IMF enslaving people of Pakistan to the lending agency.