Rabi Pirzada decides to perform Umrah

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada has decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry following her leaked private videos and pictures.

She took the decision after consultations with her family members and friends. Sources said the actress would soon depart for Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Earlier, Rabi Pirzada had made a request on social media following her indecent videos which were leaked on internet.

She had lodged a complaint in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against the persons responsible for leaking her private videos. The actress and pop singer said in her application that she returned her cellular phone to the company from which she had bought it after the device ran down. The company gave her a new mobile, she said.

She expressed concern that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her videos from internet. It has been learnt that the FIA has started interrogation into the matter.