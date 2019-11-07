close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Security for Chup Tazia procession

Lahore

LAHORE:Police provided foolproof security to the Chup Tazia procession on Wednesday. One SP, seven DSPs,15 inspectors, and over 700 officers, including 116 upper subordinates performed security duty. Snipers were deployed at the rooftops of the buildings and participants were allowed entry after being frisked. The processions started from Karbala Gamay Shah, passed through traditional routes and culminated at the starting point.

