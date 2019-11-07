close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

November 7, 2019

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper / central parts until tomorrow (Friday) morning. They predicted that widespread rain/thunderstorm (with heavy falls at a few places) is expected in districts of upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and central Punjab. Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during the period. Rain was recorded at several cities, including Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Joharabad, Jhelum, Mangla, Noorpur Thal, Kakul, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Dir, Mirkhani, Drosh, Kalam, Chitral, Chirat, Pattan, Saidu Sharif, DI Khan, Takht Bai, Peshawar, Astore, Bagrote, Chillas and Gupis.

