Decomposed body of man found

LAHORE:A decomposed body of a man was recovered from an under-construction building in the Raiwind City area on Wednesday.

It was suspected that the victim was strangled and his body was thrown at the upper portion of an under-construction factory building. The body almost three to four days old was decomposed beyond recognition. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Drug peddler arrested: Lahore Investigation Wing arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10kg charas from his possession. The arrested drug pusher was identified as Mubashar Ahmad. He used to supply drugs to the educational institutions and posh areas on demand.

transferred: Around 102 police officers, including inspectors, SIs and ASIs, were transferred and posted from Operations to Investigation and Investigation to Operations Wings. The major reshuffling was made on the directions of CCPO Lahore. The newly transferred officers had spent years in their respective wings.

accidents: Five persons were killed and 1,055 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 978 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 623 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 432 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

certificates: Character Certificate Branch issued 4485 character and verification certificates in the month of October. As per details, 643 applications for certificates were submitted at DIG Office for verification, 2,043 in Gulberg, 676 in Iqbal Town, 250 at Town Hall, and 201 at Arfa Karim Tower. Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz received 49 and 623 certificates were submitted at Greater Iqbal Park.

Man held: Barki Investigation police arrested a man on charges of hurling threats at a couple. The arrested man identified as Zulfiqar had intercepted the couple’s car and threatened the woman of dire consequences who was on her way back home along with her husband Suleman. The accused had nursed a grudge against the woman over a brief exchange of harsh words.

businesses sealed: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed a hospital and six centres run by quacks during the last two days.

The PHC had closed down the Zhong Baa Hospital earlier after deregistering it since the administration was running it against the rules. However, the Chinese medics restarted illegal practice, and it was sealed again.

The Family Welfare Clinic and Majeed Homoeopathic Health Clinic were closed down since the practitioners were indulging in quackery. Mian Dental Clinic, Amin Clinic, Farzand Clinic and Younus Dental Clinic were also sealed.

A PHC spokesperson said PHC had so far sealed more than 22,600 businesses of quacks across the province after inspections of 51,000 treatment centres. The hearing committees of the PHC have imposed a fine of Rs460 million on the quacks, he added.