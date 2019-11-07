close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

Man arrested for torturing toddler stepson

Karachi

November 7, 2019

A man has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating up his minor stepson in Shah Rasool Colony within the jurisdiction of the Clifton police station. According to police, Fawwad Khan had married 11-month-old Ahmed’s divorced mother about six months ago.

The woman told police that her husband used to beat her son severely in her absence. She added that he thrashed him on November 3 as well, after which she with the help of some neighbours approached the police. The police responded timely and registered an FIR (No. 639/19) against the suspect.

