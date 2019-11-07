ACE team arrests two Police Hospital officials for bribery

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), East Zone, on Wednesday claimed arresting two officials of the Sindh Police Hospital for being allegedly involved in taking bribes from recruits.

The arrests were made through joint efforts spearheaded by Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. The spokesman for the ACE said its East Zone raided the Police Hospital and caught two police officials, including the medical superintendent, red-handed while they were taking money from a new recruit for issuing a medical fitness certificate and recovered money.

The action followed reports of an organised corrupt practice of taking bribes by the two officials from new recruits in the police department being hired against Shaheed and deceased quotas for decaling them medically fit.

An East Zone team conducted a raid supervised by a magistrate. Consequently, police official Dost Muhammad was caught red- handed receiving Rs20,000 from one aspirant.

He had been allegedly vexing new recruits by not issuing medical certificates unless his palm was greased. The certificate is required for appointments to the police Department under the Shaheed and deceased quotas or for fresh appointments through an aptitude test.

Almost every recruit would pay between Rs40,000 and Rs100,000 for being certified as medically fit for job because of the pervasive malpractice at the Police Hospital. As many as four complainants were said to have showed up to register complaints against the illegal demand.

Each time, to avoid bottleneck, individual recruits would contact and pay an amount to police official Dost Muhammad, who would make them appear before the medical superintendent to seek his nod and signature on the certificate while confirming the receipt of money.

The record of issued certificates in the last three years has been seized, which would be analysed to check if other individuals paid in a similar fashion. Besides, police official Tayab Umrani, medical superintendent of the hospital, had also been booked in an FIR registered at the ACE East Zone Police Station.