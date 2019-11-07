close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Woman arrested for killing husband

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in the Pirabad area. Police said Asma beat her husband to death at their house within the remits of the Pirabad police station. After committing the murder, she sent the body to his hometown, Jacobabad, for burial, claiming that he had committed suicide over some unexplained reasons.

However, when the victim’s brother found torture marks on his body, he approached police and narrated the incident. Police then registered a case against Asma and arrested her.

According to police, she admitted to have committed the crime during the investigation. They suspected that someone helped her in the killing, but the woman was not cooperating with police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi