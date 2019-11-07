Woman arrested for killing husband

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in the Pirabad area. Police said Asma beat her husband to death at their house within the remits of the Pirabad police station. After committing the murder, she sent the body to his hometown, Jacobabad, for burial, claiming that he had committed suicide over some unexplained reasons.

However, when the victim’s brother found torture marks on his body, he approached police and narrated the incident. Police then registered a case against Asma and arrested her.

According to police, she admitted to have committed the crime during the investigation. They suspected that someone helped her in the killing, but the woman was not cooperating with police.