Security guard foils mugging bid, kills robber in Landhi

A suspected robber was killed on Wednesday when he along with his companion was trying to commit a robbery near the Babar Market area within the limits of the Landhi police station.

According to police, two men riding a motorcycle were trying to snatch cash from a van of a private biscuit company; however, the security guard put up resistance. This led to an exchange of fire between the robbers and the security guard, leaving one suspect dead and the security guard wounded, the police said.

Another robber managed to escape under the cover of fire. The injured security guard and the body of the robber were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the suspect killed in the encounter was identified as Asghar Ali, son of Sultan Ali, while the injured guard was named Abbas, son of Haji Bukhsh. Police found a pistol on the dead.

A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

PIA staffers held

Police arrested five employees of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on charges of stealing a passenger’s jewellery and cash.

The suspects were identified as Shahid, Musharraf, Pervez, Tufail and Tanvir. Stolen cash and jewellery were said to have been recovered from their possession.

According to police, Quratulain, who was travelling to Peshawar from Karachi, registered a case at the Airport police station, stating that the airline employees had stolen jewellery and cash from her luggage.