close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 7, 2019

National Games

National

 
November 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: Players from all parts of the country have arrived at the Peshawar Sports Complex for participation in the National Games to be started from November 10. More than 10,000 male and female athletes and officials have arrived at Peshawar for participation in the games that would conclude on November 16.

The athletes would take part in 32 different sports categories, for which they have joined their practice camps. The games are being held in Peshawar after nine years. The government has allocated Rs180 million for the event, for which the sports complex has been renovated. A ticket booth was established at the sports complex to facilitate the general public to get entry passes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan