Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

139 ‘Karo-Kari’ cases reported in Sindh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

SUKKUR: As many as 139 men and women became the victims of tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ from January to October 2019, while unreported cases are also big in number in Sindh.

Dr Ayesha Dharejo, who is working against sexual and physical violence against women and children in Sindh, said according to a survey report, nearly 103 women and 39 men were allegedly declared ‘Karo Kari’ and killed by their relatives. She said in the Katcha areas of Shah Bhello, where the people shot dead their women only to retain ownership of the land.

The social activist said the highest numbers of ‘Karo Kari’ cases were reported in Jaccobabad, where 32 people were killed, including 22 women and 10 men, while the Shikarpur district was on the second position, where a total 25 cases were reported, and nearly 19 women and six men were brutally murdered. In Kashmore district, 20 women and three men were killed, 11 women in Sukkur district, one male and seven women in Ghotki district. Similarly, 103 women and 36 men were killed in the past 10 months, she added.

In response to a question, Dr Ayesha Dharejo said the police and other social welfare organizations rescued as many as 21 women from being killed, while providing free legal aid to oppressed women, especially on sexual harassment. She said nearly 18 girls were sexually assaulted during the past 10 months in Sindh.

