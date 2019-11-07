­Man shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Kheshgi Bala in the limits of Nowshera Kalan on Wednesday, police said.

They said that Amirzada and his brother Bakht Jamal were on their way home after working in their field when the accused, Rehmat Khan and Rahim Khan opened fire on them. As a result, Bakht Jamal was dead on the spot while his brother Amirzada escaped unhurt. One of the accused Rehmat Khan surrendered to the police while his brother, Rahim Khan, escaped the scene.