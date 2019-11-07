‘One in nine women in Pakistan contract breast cancer’

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday said that breast cancer was one of the leading causes of mortality among women in the world and Pakistan one in nine females developed this disease at some stage in their life.

The Social Welfare Society of Peshawar Medical College (PMC) had organised the seminar on breast cancer at the college. A large number of students and faculty members from college and all attached hospitals participated in the seminar.

Prof Dr Abid Jameel, head of Oncology Department at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Sadia Shah, who works as an Assistant Professor in Surgery Unit at Kuwait Teaching Hospital, also addressed the seminar. The speakers enlightened the students and faculty members on the recent advances in the diagnosis, surgical treatment and management of breast cancer.

Dr Abid Jameel spoke on recent advances in diagnosis and non-surgical management of breast cancer. He briefed the students on different techniques to diagnose breast carcinomas and the new standard investigations like 'liquid biopsy' and ‘Gene Expression Profiling’ for early and convenient diagnosis of breast cancers.

Dr Sadia Shah talked on the clinical presentation, evaluation and surgical management of breast cancer. She also emphasised on the importance of self-examination of the breast regularly.

A question and answer session was also conducted. In the closing ceremony, Dean Peshawar Medical College Professor Dr Najeebul Haq presented shields to the chief guest and the guest speaker. Certificates were also distributed among the members of the Social Welfare Society.