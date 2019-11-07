Minor girl drowns in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A minor girl drowned in Siran River in Muradpur area on Wednesday. Police said Hijab, 3, was her way to the nearby village from Muradpur along with her brother when she fell into the river while crossing a wooden bridge. The locals shifted her to Health Centre in Shaukatabad where doctors pronounced her dead.
MANSEHRA: A minor girl drowned in Siran River in Muradpur area on Wednesday. Police said Hijab, 3, was her way to the nearby village from Muradpur along with her brother when she fell into the river while crossing a wooden bridge. The locals shifted her to Health Centre in Shaukatabad where doctors pronounced her dead.