Managers of two filling stations arrested

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 12 alleged profiteers and managers of two filling stations on Wednesday.

A press release said a team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Gulshan Ara arrested managers of two different filling stations for allegedly tampering with the gauge and 12 other profiteers in Nauthia and the Khyber Super Market. The profiteers were arrested for overcharging, absence of price lists and other illegal acts, it added. The administration directed officers to inspect filling stations in their respective areas.