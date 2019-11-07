SBBWU honours 1965 War’s heroes

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University organised a special function to pay tributes to the heroes of the armed forces in the 1965 war.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion. He visited the varsity campus along with his wife and held an interactive session with the students.

Lt-Col Jehangir of the 11 Corp HQ gave a detailed presentation. He enlisted the steps taken by the armed forces in restoring peace to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (now KP merged districts).

The students paid tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan by staging a tableau and presenting national songs. The corps commander, while addressing the audience, said women have played a prominent role during the hard times in KP, especially in the merged districts. He said they were the brave mothers, sisters and wives of those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar said that the role of youth is the most important in the peace building process of the region.

He added that Pakistan follows the peace policy although the armed forces are fully capable of defending the motherland. “Afghans are our brothers and we want peace in both countries,” he added. At the open interaction forum, the students asked questions as to how the armed forces countered the militants in KP.

A student from Waziristan stepped forward and thanked the army for maintaining peace in the region. She said because of the efforts made by armed forces the youth can now step out of their homes to acquire education fearlessly.

The students asked the corps commander for guidance on how to facilitate the armed forces in maintaining the peace and sustainability in the region. He advised the youth to remain positive and optimistic in all aspects of life as this attitude is the only thing that matters in shaping one’s future and that of the country as well.