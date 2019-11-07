Govt does not want confrontation with opposition: Ch Muhammad Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and new general elections are ‘no-go areas’ and stated that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan will resign nor opposition’s dream of new general elections before 2023 will come true.

The governor expressed these views while talking to PTI’s MPA Sardar Mahinderpal Singh, MPA and chairman of Punjab Food Authority Umer Tanveer Butt, PTI South Punjab president Noor Khan, Heidelberg City Council member Pakistan expatriate in German Waseem Butt and MPA Ayesha Nawaz Ch and others at Governor House.

He said that opposition’s protest would soon be concluded as the government would ensure all possible arrangements for resolution of justified demands of the opposition, adding the government did not want any confrontation with opposition, whereas Maulana Fazalur Rehman was a seasoned politician so that he would also have same approach.

Ch Sarwar said that opposition has no reason for demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and early general elections as the people of the country had given a mandate to PTI for five years, adding that the government made it clear that no negotiations could take place on such demands.

He said that government’s dialogue committee was honestly doing its work therefore soon positive results of dialogue would come out, adding that it was responsibility of the opposition to abide by the agreement signed between government and the opposition. The governor said that the

During a meeting with Heidelberg City Council member Pakistan expatriate in German Waseem Butt, the governor appreciated the efforts of Waseem Butt for getting a status of Unesco City of Literature to Lahore and said that Pakistan’s message would be extended to the world through art and literature.

Meanwhile, Governor Sarwar met with Imam of Masjid Aqsa Sheikh Omar Fehmi Al-Kiswani here at Governor House. Imam of Masjid Aqsa Sheikh Fehmi Omar al-Kiswani appreciated the efforts of the governor for freedom of Palestine, as a member of British Parliament. During the meeting, various matters including Palestine issue and others were discussed, whereas the governor said resolution to Palestine and Kashmir issue was necessary for durable peace.