MSF to hand over Timergara DHQ Hospital to govt

TIMERGARA: Doctors without borders, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), an international non-governmental organisation, has announced gradually handing over its activities in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timergara to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Ministry by January 2021.

A press release by Aymen Abdullah, MSF Country Representative, Pakistan office read: “It has been very important for the MSF to be part of the community for the last 10 years..” A steering committee will be formed in collaboration with the Health Ministry to manage the handover process as per the plan of handing over emergency department by March 2020, newborn unit by August 2020 and the maternity by January 2021.

The MSF will undertake capacity building activities with the DHQ Hospital staff over the coming months. The donations have been planned for the hospital as well to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of services to the population, added the MSF press release.

The MSF has been supporting the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara since February 2009. Its teams provided medical services in the emergency department and offered comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care.

Other MSF services at the Timergara DHQ Hospital include a cardiac corner in the emergency room, a kangaroo mother care unit, health promotion activities, psychological counselling, emergency X-rays, sterilisation, laundry, blood bank and waste management activities.

Only from January to September 2019, the MSF examined 140,055 patients in the emergency department, assisted 11,201 births and admitted 1,683 newborns to the Timergara DHQ Hospital.

The MSF also addresses some of the urgent medical needs in the districts of Peshawar, Qilla Abdullah, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Quetta and Karachi, alongside the Health Ministry.

These activities include mother and child healthcare, and in 2018 MSF assisted around 30,000 deliveries in Pakistan. The MSF also focuses on specific diseases and treated over 5,000 patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis.