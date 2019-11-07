LCCI delegates visit Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital

LAHORE: A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital on Wednesday.

The delegation which included LCCI Vice-President Mian Zahid Jawid Ahmad, executive committee members visited various wards and departments of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and appreciated the working of the staff.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the chamber had always remained a step ahead for the help of the ailing humanity and it fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities and would continue to perform its social and moral obligations. He said the LCCI would extend full cooperation to the institutions providing health facilities to the needy people. The hospital CEO, Dr Faisal Sultan, briefed the delegates about working of the hospital.