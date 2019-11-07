20-kg flour bag to be sold at Rs808, sugar at Rs70 per kg

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to fix the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs808 and price of sugar at Rs70 per kg.

In this regard a meeting of Taskforce for Price Control was held at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday, which was presided over by Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. Aslam Iqbal directed that ghee manufacturers should also be contacted with regard to lowering prices of ghee and oil. He expressed his indignation for not selling essential commodities at fixed prices and said that selling of necessary edibles exceeding fixed prices is a big question mark on the performance of concerned departments. He maintained that those not implementing decisions of taskforce should go somewhere else and only those officers will serve in Punjab who will ensure provision of relief to the masses on priority basis. He said Deputy Commissioner will himself be responsible for not ensuring selling of daily usage edibles on fixed rates in his district. In the light of reports of Special Branch and other departments, strict action will be taken against those found responsible for doing negligence in performing their duties, he added. He also directed for displaying fixed prices on flour bags and ghee packets. Fixed prices of essential edibles should be displayed at prominent places of shops.