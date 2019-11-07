Indian Punjab CM’s rant: ‘Pakistan has hidden agenda in opening Kartarpur Corridor’

CHANDIGARH: Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ranted against Pakistan over a video clip that featured Khalistani separatists, saying this showed Pakistan's hidden agenda in opening the Kartarpur corridor, Indian media reported.

The video was released by Pakistan on Monday just days ahead of the inauguration of the corridor that will connect Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab. The clip showed a poster of a pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice, which is pushing for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part creation of Khalistan.

The clip also shows Sikh pilgrims visiting a gurdwara in Pakistan with a poster of Khalistan separatists – Jernail Singh Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa - in the backdrop. The three separatists leaders were killed during Indian Army's Operation Blue Star in Amritsar in June 1984. Commenting on the video clip, Singh told reporters, "All this is what I have been saying from day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here."