Massata Diack’s son questioned over Russia doping cover-up

DAKAR: Papa Massata Diack, the son of former world athletics supremo Lamine Diack, has been questioned in his native Senegal about accusations he and his father covered up Russian doping for payment, a source told AFP Wednesday.

Papa Massata Diack, who handled valuable marketing rights for the International Association of Athletics Associations (IAAF), “was questioned yesterday by an investigating magistrate as part of a local investigation”, the source, who is close to the case, said.

Senegalese authorities made no official comment about the questioning, which took place on Tuesday. French prosecutors accuse the Diacks of being at the heart of a web of corruption.