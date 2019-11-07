Saim Ayub helps Sindh clinch U19 One-day title

KARACHI: Left-handed opening batsman Saim Ayub hammered 79 off 104 as Sindh Under-19 cricket team beat Balochistan by 123 runs in the final of the National U19 One-day Tournament 2019 at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Sindh scored 250 for nine in 50 overs. Saim's composed knock was laced with six fours and two sixes. He added 113 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Taha, who scored 62 off 78 balls and smashed eight fours and two sixes. For Balochistan, slow left-armer Mohammad Junaid took six wickets for 32.

In reply, Balochistan were bundled out for 127 in 35.2 overs. Haseebullah top-scored with a 74-ball 56, hitting six fours and a six. For Sindh, Amir Ali was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 31 runs. Arish Ali Khan and Taha took three and two wickets, respectively. Saim was declared Man of the Match, while Taha was adjudged Man of the Tournament for his all-round performance after accumulating 153 runs and capturing 13 wickets.