Southern Punjab in control against Balochistan; Northern struggle

LAHORE: Balochistan were 30-2 at stumps after Southern Punjab imposed follow-on on the third day of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy sixth round match at Bugti Stadium, Quetta on Wednesday.

After setting up a mammoth first innings score of 502 all out, Southern Punjab skittled out Balochistan for 295 in 79.3 overs at the back of right-arm medium-fast Umaid Asif’s five-wicket haul.

Balochistan had resumed their innings on 37-1 and soon found themselves in a quagmire after losing two more wickets with 58 runs on board with their overnight batsmen Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt back in the pavilion, courtesy Umaid.

A 119-run partnership for the fourth-wicket between Imran Farhat and Hussain Talat followed, which denied further inroads to the pacer - at least for a while.

Balochistan’s captain Imran scored 65 off 77 balls, hitting 10 fours in his 117-minute stay at the crease before he was caught behind off Umaid’s bowling. All-rounder Hussain held the other end, setting up a 67-run partnership for the fifth-wicket with Bismallah Khan (36).

During his 167-ball stay at the crease, Hussain, the only batsman in the innings to consume 100 or more deliveries, scored 89 runs, hitting 10 fours. But he too was removed by Umaid, who dismissed four of the top five Balochistan batsmen. The lanky pacer grabbed 5-57.

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr and leg-break Zahid Mahmood took two wickets each for 53 and 57 runs respectively. With Balochistan 207 runs behind, Southern Punjab captain Sami Aslam enforced the follow-on.

Umaid stretched his wicket-taking form into Balochistan’s second innings and sent opener Awais Zia (5) back into the pavilion with only five runs on the board. The batting side lost their second wicket after 22 runs when Irfan accounted for the wicket of Imran (5).

Azeem (11) and nightwatchman Jalat Khan (2) were unbeaten at the close of play. After accumulating maximum batting points yesterday, Southern Punjab bagged three bowling points for picking nine or more wickets in 110 overs. Balochistan managed two points for passing the 250-run mark.

Meanwhile, no ball was bowled on day three of the fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh as play had to be called-off due to rain. At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Central Punjab took control of their match against Northern after Rizwan Hussain cracked a solid 110 to help them amass 345-6 declared in their second innings.

Umar Akmal (73) and Usman Salahuddin (72) also batted well. Set a 381-run target, Northern were struggling to avoid a defeat as they stumbled to 121-5 by close of play, still needing a further 260 runs for a win with only five wickets remaining.

Zeeshan Malik (52 off 58 balls) was the only batsman to confront the Central Punjab bowlers with some confidence. The spin duo of Bilal Asif and Zafar Gohar took all five wickets to fall. Zafar grabbed 3-46 in his 20 overs, while Bilal claimed 2-38 runs in his 13 overs.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 137-2, Central Punjab pushed on the accelerator by adding 116 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first session. They maintained their run scoring momentum in the second session before declaring the innings.