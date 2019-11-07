Morne Morkel hopes to help quicks ‘develop and grow’

CENTURION: Morne Morkel is hopeful that his participation in the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) will help the young quicks raise their games ahead of a big series against England in the home summer and next year’s T20 World Cup.

“Hopefully I can help the guys to develop and grow their game. We’ve got a big World Cup next year, so spending time with Lungi (Ngidi), (Lutho) Sipamla and (Wiaan) Mulder and helping them on the field, for me, that’s a personal goal,” Morkel said at the Tshwane Spartans media day in Centurion.

Morkel retired from international cricket in April 2018 and has since signed a Kolpak deal with Surrey and shifted to Australia. But he has kept a close eye on developments at home. He watched South Africa’s struggles through the 2019 World Cup and their 0-3 defeat to India, and though Morkel acknowledged the situation in South African cricket is worrying, he was careful not to judge the quicks too harshly.

“India was always going to be a tough tour, no matter who was playing,” he said. “Even if we had the old guys back, India was going to be tough. We are still finding our feet, working on combinations and I don’t think truly you can judge the fast bowing in the subcontinent. Once we are back here with extra bounce and pace, KG (Rabada) and (Anrich) Nortje will come to the party.”

Morkel stressed on the importance of mentorship, especially at this stage of several younger players’ careers. “It’s also about understanding that we have got a lot of inexperience - Nortje has got all the pace but it’s going to take time, like all of us, for him to find his feet. It’s important to get the right people with those guys to explain that to them and make them understand that that is international cricket and there’s no place to hide.”