Selective morality

Our honorable prime minister, in almost all his speeches to the public, always lectures on the subject of morality. In principle, everybody agrees with him. The recent horrific incident of train fire where we lost over 70 precious lives, demanded that the minister for railways should have resigned or be asked to resign. But nothing happened.

We always refer to what happens in India for all such similar incidents. For the kind information of the PM, a few years back, the Indian railways minister did resign as a result of a train accident. Even the PM himself is on record demanding removal of a minister when a similar incident took place in the previous PML-N government. This brings me to ask a few important questions. Where goes the government's morality when it comes to taking action against its own ministers? Is this meant for speeches for public consumption only? Does it not apply to government officials holding important ministerial posts? Apparently not.

Cdre(r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad