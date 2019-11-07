The tuition model

Tuition centers which were initially meant to be a choice for students are gradually becoming a necessity. When once they were reserved for students that aware academically behind, now even the brightest of minds have succumbed to this routine of unnecessary and pointless fatigue. This is the result of secondary educational institutes changing their teaching methodology in such a way that incorporates tuition centers into the mix in a way that omitting them becomes detrimental for their students. The reason for doing so is the promise of profits for institutions due to the increasing number of students

Instead of focusing on a better business model, institutions should shift focus towards providing a more comprehensive and productive experience to the students, so as to optimize the system and reserve tuition centers for those who actually need it.

Bilal Siddique

Islamabad