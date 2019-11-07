close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

Solar power

Newspost

 
November 7, 2019

Much has been discussed about solar power but fully tapping this natural resource is still a distant dream – especially in confronting loadshedding in many areas of Pakistan. By now, there is much more awareness on solar power. There are two technologies used in solar energy. One is mirror or lenses called parabolic trough technology and the second is photo voltaic cell technology.

One can suggest that photo voltaic technology is better because of less maintenance involved as compared to mirror technology. But it is only feasible if we produce photo voltaic cells in Pakistan. The electrification of rural areas must be shifted to solar energy or where access to the national grid is not possible. Thus, the energy conserved can be diverted to industries requiring to boost exports. This strategy must be studied and implemented if we want to make best use of this mode of energy.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

