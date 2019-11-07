Right vs right

The march for azadi continues to haunt the incumbent government as well as the residents of the twin cities. It is very interesting that the JUI-F is effectively using the religion card against another right-wing party which itself used and still uses the same card to grab support. In the overall scheme of things, both political parties are conservative, and both have always supported capitalism as the economic order of the country so no difference on this point.

The JUI-F believes in a certain interpretation of Islam whereas the PTI advocates more of a concept of Islam which is inspired by the views of Allama Iqbal. One can classify both parties as right wing yet different. The PTI is more politico-religious whereas the JUI is religio-political – yet politics is a part of both.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia