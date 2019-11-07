No more spin

This refers to the article, 'The art of spin' (November 5) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticized the overall performance by the PTI government in almost all fields, specially on the economic front. It is a factually correct assessment as the government has failed to provide the promised relief to the common man. But the writer has been unfair in not praising the government's performance on the foreign front and in restoring the damaged economy. He forgot that it was the mess of the PML-N government that the present government had to tackle. Circular debt stood at Rs1.1 trillions, coupled with a new type of CD of Rs203 billion and Rs165 billion of SSGC and SNGC.

Large tax evasion in the past and failing to document the economy was also inherited from previous government. Due credit must be given to the government for improving the tax base and success stories on the foreign front (quoting Kashmir as a failure is irrelevant since the issue has been lingering on since 1947 and all successive governments have to share the blame). Rivalries must come to an end and all parties should work together to take the country out from the present crisis. Spin doctoring has not helped any government and that is applicable to the PTI as well.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi