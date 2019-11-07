UNISAME sets up help desk

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has set up a support desk for facilitating SMEs with an agenda to enable them generate income in challenging times, a statement said on Wednesday.

SMEs can avail the services of the experts in finance, law, commerce and information technology, it added. UNISAME arranges best finance for SMEs through commercial banks, leasing companies, joint ventures and government schemes for subsidised finance. SMEs can obtain finance for imports, exports, manufacturing or trading under collateral management by expert collateral management companies, it said.