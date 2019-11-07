Weekly SPI up 0.52 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended October 31, 2019 for the combined consumption group, increased 0.52 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 130.36 points against 129.68 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base 2015/16=100, covered 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.65 percent increase, as it went up to 134.22 points during the week under review from 133.35 points last week.

SPI for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 18.44 percent, while for the lowest group, it increased 18.40 percent. Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888; Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; and above Rs44,175/month increased 0.65 percent, 0.59 percent, 0.56 percent and 0.46 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 19 items registered increase, eight items prices decreased, while prices of the remaining 22 items remained unchanged.