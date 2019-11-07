Ikram Sehgal resigns from KE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Ikram Sehgal has resigned as director and chairman from the K-Electric board, with effect from November 6, 2019, due to personal reasons, a statement said on Wednesday.
“Pursuant to the requirement of Companies Ordinance 1984 and KE Memorandum and Articles of Association, the KE Board of Directors (BoD) will appoint a new Chairman of the Board, at the next meeting of the BoD,” the statement added.
