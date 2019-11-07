close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Ikram Sehgal resigns from KE

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Karachi: Ikram Sehgal has resigned as director and chairman from the K-Electric board, with effect from November 6, 2019, due to personal reasons, a statement said on Wednesday.

“Pursuant to the requirement of Companies Ordinance 1984 and KE Memorandum and Articles of Association, the KE Board of Directors (BoD) will appoint a new Chairman of the Board, at the next meeting of the BoD,” the statement added.

