Fear of unfair accountability paralysing investment, growth

LAHORE: Fear factor is a major impediment in conduct of business. This could be due to absence of government writ and results in flouting law or it could be due to fear of victimisation if someone dissents against government policies.

Throughout the developed world, the only fear that businessmen have is that of the law of the land. They know that if they break any rule of the law, they would not be spared, no matter how influential they may be.

This strict adherence to rule of law for all provides level playing field and equal opportunities to all for growing. In most of the less developed countries, the application of law is selective. The law itself mandates equal treatment for all, but in practice people are let off the hook on the basis of influence or money. Almost all the businesses in Pakistan have violated some rule during the conduct of their business from violating the building laws to violation of labour laws. The law enforcers look the other way as they are served well to ignore minor violations.

In Pakistan a third factor has also emerged as the bureaucracy that flouted law fearing action by the National Accountability Bureau, and FIA if they took a decision, even if it is permissible under the discretionary powers that they enjoy.

They cannot undo what they did in the past, but from now on they prefer not to take any decision in most cases’ fearing that they may be apprehended even for providing fair facilitation to the businesses or the public at large.

The businessmen in past regimes used to openly differ with the government policies and engaged the ruling party and the bureaucracy to explain their reservations.

Very often they succeeded in convincing the government to make amendments in the policies. This time around they were engaged by the government to explain its policies and sought their input. However, the government planners did not accept any of their reservations and insisted on accepting announced policies. At the same time, in order to exert pressure on businesses, the investigating agencies were unleashed against the dissenters.

In a country where laws are flouted with impunity, there would hardly be an individual that has not bent the rules for minor gains. So every businessman is vulnerable, but only the files of dissenters are opened and the rest are spared.

It is this fear that has kept most of the businessmen from speaking their mind openly. They genuinely think that some policies would unnecessarily pollute the business climate. But they remain silent and are positioning themselves to operate under these circumstances by cutting cost and laying off workers.

The economic planners should be having nightmares on constantly declining manufacturing growth but they are complacent; confidently predicting that turnaround has been achieved and the only way for the economy is to go up and up.

One fails to understand how the economy mostly saddled with obsolete technology would go up when almost all businessmen have put their investment plans on hold. No one is in a mood to commit fresh resources in manufacturing that is already going down.

The exports are barely inching up at a speed that would hardly add $1-1.5 billion in full fiscal year. We need yearly jump of $6-7 billion for next five years to cope with our foreign liabilities and import bill.

The first 12 months of this government saw exports dwindle by almost $1 billion. In the first four months of this fiscal we have hardly added $250 million.

Contraction in imports has saved the day for us, but almost 50 percent of this contraction has been at the cost of growth. The contraction in manufacturing growth has serious repercussions on the economy because almost 50 percent of the closed industries are unlikely to revive.

The federal commerce secretary has rightly said that right now we do not have exportable surplus. To create this surplus we need fresh investment.

Investment would not come unless the fear factor is fully addressed. Never before have the businesses been haunted by state machinery, which has hurt their confidence. Pakistan does not need investment on sovereign guarantees with an assured rate of return on investment. Even those sovereign guarantees have been violated by all governments including the present regime; so this option has also become unattractive for investors.