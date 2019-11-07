Islamic banking to play key role in addressing economic issue

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain poverty, income inequality, regional disparity and illiteracy were four key problems hindering Pakistan’s economic growth, and Islamic Banking could play a key role to address these challenges.

He was the keynote speaker at the 3rd International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance (ICIBF) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) Karachi. The theme of this two-day conference was “Islamic Finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (IFSME) and Social Responsibility.”

Dr Ishrat proposed that Islamic banking could contribute heavily to poverty alleviation, low cost housing, micro-finance, financial inclusion, and educational outreach. “Those who do not believe in financial inclusion because of faith can (be) reached through Islamic banking,” he added.

He highlighted that non-performing loans were one of the biggest challenges to the banking industry, Islamic banking, being Shariah-compliant, could assess the risk way better than conventional banking.

Dr Ishrat said that using the same strength, Islamic banking was more suitable to fund startups which were otherwise avoided by conventional banks.

“Government is investing in the knowledge economy to develop human capital,” he said, adding that there was a need to help young entrepreneurs, provide education to rural women, and promote the programme-lending business model. He stressed the use of Ijara in agricultural financing and to educate poor students from backward areas.

“The prime minister is very keen on providing low cost affordable housing to people and Islamic banking can play a pivotal role in it. Fintech and artificial intelligence can develop credit scoring models to facilitate it,” he added.

IoBM President Talib S Karim congratulated the organising committee on holding the 3rd successful ICIBF. He expressed the need to establish a centre of Islamic banking to explore the potential of this sector in Pakistan.