Pakistan, Qatar to improve trade, investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have decided to explore new areas of trade and investment cooperation to boost long-term and sustainable bilateral ties.

Both the sides expressed the resolve during the fifth session of Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation held in Doha, an official statement said.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub and Qatar’s Minister for Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari co-chaired the two-day session (4-5 November 2019). Both the sides held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the joint commission.

Ayub emphasised the importance of investment in innovative technologies, especially innovation in energy. The first JMC between both the countries was held in Doha on 26 March, 1985, second in Islamabad on 22-23 February, 2012, third in Doha on 19 February, 2014 and fourth in Islamabad on 21-22 December, 2016.

The fifth JMC undertook a comprehensive review of all the facets of bilateral relations. A detailed discussion was held to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment and industry, transport, energy, manpower export, education, science and technology, finance, tourism and infrastructure. Private sectors from both the countries were advised to establish mechanism aiming at promotion of bilateral trade.

The commission emphasised on the importance of activating the Qatari-Pakistani Joint Business Council. It was agreed to finalise the meeting of Joint working group on trade and investment based on the memorandum of understanding signed in June 2019.

The joint commission called for trade fairs and exhibitions in both the countries with the aim of introducing manufactured goods and products. Discussions were held on enhancing employment opportunities for highly-skilled and professional manpower from Pakistan in Qatar. The two sides also discussed cooperation in aviation, culture and tourism.

Energy minister briefed the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the state of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani about the existing investment opportunities in Pakistan and requested for increasing recruitment of Pakistani manpower.

Qatari prime minister expressed satisfaction at the existing level of close cooperation between the two countries. He said there is a lot of room for further improvement. Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh said Pakistan values its relationship with Qatar and the government is keen to facilitate the Qatari businessmen and investors who have shown interest in recent months to invest in Pakistan and participate in the economic development of the country.

Shaikh made this statement while talking to Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri who called on the adviser. The adviser briefed the Qatari ambassador on the overall state of the economy and the areas and sectors for potential investment by foreign investors, particularly investors from Qatar.

The ambassador said the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar has many manifestations and both the countries came close to each to forge business partnerships and economic collaborations.

The ambassador also handed over an invitation letter from the deputy prime minister of Qatar to the adviser to attend the Doha Forum scheduled to be held next month.