Rupee gains

The rupee gained six paisas against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to supply of the foreign currency in the shape of export and remittances, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 155.59 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs155.64 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Dealers said the local unit appreciated due to inflows of workers’ remittances and export receipts. The import demand also remained lacklustre due to slowdown in the economy, they added.

The interbank foreign exchange market initiated in the range between Rs155.63 and Rs155.65. The market recorded the day’s high of Rs155.65 and the low of Rs155.59. Currency experts said falling import bill and shrinking trade deficit had eased pressure on the dollar demand.

The current account deficit of the country fell 33.5 percent to $7.78 billion during July–October, compared with $11.69 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The import bill of the country during the first four months reduces 19.3 percent to $15.31 billion, compared with $18.96 billion during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the local currency remained unchanged. The buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs155.30/Rs155.60 in cash ready market.