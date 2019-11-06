PRCS shifts sit-in participant’s body to PIMS

Islamabad :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Tuesday shifted an elderly man to the PIMS after he fell from height at the Peshawar Morr protest venue in Sector H-9 and was seriously injured, says a press release.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Kareem, 61, son of Ahmed Khan, had come from the Shikarpur District of Sindh to participate in the protest. A PRCS ambulance immediately shifted him to the PIMS where he died.

His body was shifted to the Edhi Centre where it was bathed and shifted to a coffin. The funeral prayers of Abdul Kareem were offered at the Peshawar Morr protest venue after which his body was shifted to the Islamabad International Airport on PRCS Ambulance for burial in the hometown.